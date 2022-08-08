Indian Dota 2 team has clinched the bronze medal in Commonwealth Esports Championships 2022after beating New Zealand. The multi-nation tournament was hosted by the partnership of Global Esports Federation and Commonwealth Games Federation and was supported by the British Esports Association. There were three esports titles in the event: DOTA 2, Rocket League, and eFootball from Konami, that teams from various nations competed in.

