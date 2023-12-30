The schedule of Telangana Class 10th class exams 2024 was released on Saturday, December 30. Telangana's education department released the TS SSC exam 2024 schedule on the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. Accordingly, the tenth-class exams will start on March 18 and continue until April 2. The exams will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Scroll down to check the complete TS SSC Exam Timetable 2024 Dates. TS TET 2023 Answer Key Released on tstet.cgg.gov.in, Know How to Download.

TS SSC Exam Timetable 2024 Dates

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)