The "Har Ghar Tiranga" movement took the nation by storm on the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day. Amid the jubilant Independence Day 2023 celebrations, a heartwarming video has surfaced, capturing the attention of social media enthusiasts. In the video, an energetic police constable named Rabindra Singh, hailing from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, can be seen wholeheartedly dancing to the song 'Mai Bharat maa ka beta hoon'. Now spreading rapidly across the internet, this video has ignited a wave of excitement online after watching the cop break dancing on the song. Independence Day 2023: Indore Cop Dances With Zeal and Enthusiasm to Patriotic Song at 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Rally, Watch Viral Video.

UP Police Officer Break Dances

