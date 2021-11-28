Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 83rd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday, November 28. The live streaming of the Prime Minister's radio programme will be watched on DD News. It will be aired on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.“Mann Ki Baat”, is a live audio show by the Prime Minister that takes place on the last Sunday of every month.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)