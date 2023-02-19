Mumbai, February 19: A 27-year-old man working in a e-commerce delivery app was arrested by Malad police for allegedly sending porn videos to women , and making video calls to women displaying his private parts. The accused has been identified as Jyotiram Baburao Mansule.

According to a report in MidDay, cops found during the investigation that the arrested accused used to save the mobile numbers of women who received parcels from him, and sent them porn video clips later. After a woman living in Malad received the obscene clips and video calls, she approached the Malad police station last week and registered her complaint. Porn Racket: Woman Forced to Shoot Pornography Video in Kolkata's Salt Lake AL Block, Guest House Manager Arrested.

The police launched probe and a team a formed under the guidance of DCP Ajaykumar Bansal, senior inspector Ravindra Adhane, and PSI Dheeraj Waykos, the team began the investigation and trace the accused to Pune and caught him on Friday night, said an officer from the Malad police station. Porn Film Production Racket Busted in Mumbai, One Held; Accused Lured Model Offering Role in Web Series.

The accused has confessed to the crime and also to calling and sending video clips to 20 to 25 women in Pune and Mumbai. The police booked him under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was produced before the Borivli Magistrate court on Saturday, where the court remanded him to police custody, informed another officer.

