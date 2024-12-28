Blind reliance on Google Maps led to a near-tragic incident in Hathras when a family's car accidentally drove onto an under-construction highway. Fortunately, airbags deployed in time, saving the family's lives. The family was travelling from Bareilly to Mathura when the incident occurred. Google Maps erroneously directed them onto the incomplete Mathura-Bareilly Highway. Due to poor visibility at night, they failed to notice the ongoing construction and ended up on the hazardous stretch. The accident caused significant damage to the car, but the family escaped unscathed, thanks to the timely activation of airbags. Bareilly Accident: GPS Error Leads to Car Plunging from Under-Construction Bridge, 3 Dead.

Google Maps Misguides Family onto Under-Construction Highway

