In Jhansi’s Sipri Bazar area near Paul Colony, a speeding car hit an elderly man, Om Prakash, from behind while he was walking. The impact was so severe that he was thrown nearly 10 feet into the air before landing on the roadside. Locals rushed him to the medical college, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The entire accident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The victim’s family has made the footage viral, seeking justice. Authorities are investigating the incident while locals demand stricter traffic regulations to prevent such tragedies. Hit and Run Caught on Camera: 19-Year-Old B.Tech Student Killed in High-Speed Crash, Driver on the Run (Disturbing Visual).

Accident Caught on Camera in Jhansi (Disturbing Visuals)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)