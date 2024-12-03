A shocking incident of road accident has come to light from Kerala, where two KSRTC buses collided head on in Kannur. A CCTV footage of the accident shows two buses of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) colliding with each other near Kallerirammala in Kannur. The accident occurred at around at 3 PM on Monday, December 2. A total of 34 passengers were injured in the accident. Heavy rain and poor visibility are believed to be the cause of the collision. According to news agency IANS, all injured were hospitalised, with no serious injuries or fatalities reported. Kannur Money Heist: Kerala Police Arrest Neighbour of Trader in Connection With Theft of INR 1 Crore, 267 Sovereign Gold From Later’s Residence.

Bus Collision Caught on Camera in Kerala (Trigger Warning)

Kannur, Kerala: Two KSRTC buses collided near Kallerirammala, Kannur, at 3 pm, injuring 34 passengers. Heavy rain and poor visibility are believed to be the cause. All injured have been hospitalized, with no serious injuries or fatalities reported. The incident was captured on… pic.twitter.com/66e9T1OUf2 — IANS (@ians_india) December 2, 2024

