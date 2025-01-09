A shocking accident in Sikar, Rajasthan, was caught on camera, showing a Thar jeep hitting a young man and later crashing into an electric pole while attempting to flee. The incident, recorded on a mobile phone, has gone viral on social media. The victim sustained leg injuries after being struck by the speeding vehicle. Following the collision with the pole, a nearby man sitting on a bike narrowly escaped harm. The impact caused the electric pole to break, leaving the area without power for nearly eight hours. Local police have launched an investigation into the matter, and the video is being reviewed for leads. The reckless driving has sparked outrage online, with calls for stricter action against the driver. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: 4 Killed, 30 Injured After Truck Collides With KSRTC Bus in Ranipet.

Accident Caught on Camera in Sikar

