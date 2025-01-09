Chennai, January 9: Four people were killed and 30 others injured when a truck collided with a Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus on Thursday in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu. The deceased were identified as Manjunathan, Krishnappa, Sankaran, and Somashekaharan.

According to Ranipet Police, the injured have been admitted to local hospitals, where the condition of three was said to be critical. The front portion of the KSRTC bus was destroyed in the collision. The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their families after post-mortem at the Ranipet Government Hospital. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Bus Overturns After Container Truck Slams Into Vehicle on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway in Sriperambadur, 8 Injured; Horrific Video Surfaces.

This tragic incident is one of several fatal road accidents reported in Tamil Nadu over the past month. On December 26, a man and his two children lost their lives when their car collided with another vehicle near Paadalam in Chengalpattu district on the Chennai-Tiruchi highway. The victims were identified as Ganapathy (40), his daughter Hema (13), and his son Bala (10).

Three other family members, including Ganapathy’s wife Sarannya (35), her sister Jaya (30), and her daughter Divya (3), sustained injuries and were under treatment at Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital. Police reports indicate that the family was travelling from Chennai to Dindigul when a car travelling in the opposite direction lost control and collided with their vehicle, leading to the fatal accident. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: 22 Injured As Tourist Bus en Route to Tiruvannamalai Overturns in Krishnagiri (Watch Video).

On December 12, a collision in Coimbatore district claimed the lives of three individuals from Kerala, including a two-month-old infant. The accident occurred in Madukkarai when an Alto car collided with a truck. The deceased were identified as Jacob Abraham (60), his wife Sheeba (55), and their grandson Aaron (2 months), all residents of Eraviperur in Pathanamthitta district, Kerala. Jacob’s daughter Aleena (21), Aaron’s mother, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The family was en route to Bengaluru from Pathanamthitta when the tragedy struck. Notably, Tamil Nadu Police reported a 5 per cent reduction in fatal road accidents and deaths from January to July 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

