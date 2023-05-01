Days after Mukhtar Ansari's brother, Afzal Ansari, was sentenced to four years in jail in a criminal case by an MP MLA court in Uttar Pradesh, he has been disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha on Monday. Last week, a court in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur sentenced Afzal and his brother gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari to imprisonment for four years and 10 years respectively in a 2007 Gangsters Act case. Afzal Ansari, BSP MP and Brother of Mukhtar Ansari, Sentenced to Four Years in Prison, Fined Rs 1 Lakh.

Afzal Ansari Disqualified

BSP MP Afzal Ansari disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha representing the Ghazipur Parliamentary Constituency upon his conviction by the Court of Additional Sessions Judge, MP/MLA Court, Ghazipur. — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023

