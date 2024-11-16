In a shocking incident, a woman was forced to deliver her baby on the roadside after being denied admission at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Agra. A video that surfaced on November 15 shows the woman surrounded by family members who assisted her during the delivery. Despite repeated requests from the family, the doctors at the health centre refused to admit her, citing unspecified reasons. The family, left with no choice, took the pregnant woman on a motorcycle to the health centre, but she gave birth before reaching the facility. Chain Snatching Caught on Camera in Agra: 2 Bike-Borne Men Snatch Woman’s Chain While Shopping in Mangal Bazar, Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

Agra Woman Delivers Baby on Roadside

यूपी के आगरा में मुस्लिम महिला की बीच सड़क पर ही डिलीवरी करनी पड़ गई, ताजमहल के शहर और फतेहपुर सीकरी जैसे प्रसिद्ध इमारत के पास महिला का प्रसव बीच सड़क पर हुआ। नेशनल हाईवे पर खुले आसमान में गर्भवती महिला ने शिशु को जन्म दिया, कहाँ गयी स्वास्थ्य विभाग की सारी योजनाएं ?… pic.twitter.com/IhnlRbc85p — Madan Mohan Soni (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) November 15, 2024

