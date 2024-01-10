Earlier on Wednesday, a fire broke out at a warehouse in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Upon receiving the information, two fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the location. According to a fire brigade official, four individuals who were trapped inside the warehouse have been successfully rescued. The official further confirmed that the situation is now under control. More details on the incident are awaited. Telangana Fire: Oil Tanker Bursts Into Flames in Jagtial District, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Aligarh Fire

VIDEO | "Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot after we received the information . Four people who were trapped inside (the warehouse) have been rescued. The fire is under control," says a fire brigade official. pic.twitter.com/uDYWOR403O — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)