Alisha Zainab, a schoolgirl from Aligarh, has secured first position in Hindi writing competition. Zainab has also been honored by Hindi Prachar Sanstha for this brilliant performance. Alisha is a Class 6 student of Lady Fatima School. She secured the first position in the competition organized by Mahatma Gandhi Rajbhasa Hindi Prachar Sanstha, Sadashiv Peth Pune. She was honoured by the Sanstha with a medal and a certificate. The Mahatma Gandhi Rajbhasa Hindi Prachar Sanstha, Sadavshiv Peth organises the Hindi Language competition every year in all the parts of India and holds the competition for students to compete in excellent writing.

