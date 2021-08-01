Srinagar, August 1: In the view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all school, colleged and other education institutions shall remain suspended untill furthjer orders. The Jammu and Kashmir government said that education institutions are permitted to seek attendance of limited vaccinated staff for administrative purposes.

Here Is The Tweet By Prasar Bharati:

All schools, colleges & other educational institutions including coaching centres shall remain closed till further orders. They are permitted to seek personal attendance of limited vaccinated staff for administrative purposes: Govt of Jammu & Kashmir — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) August 1, 2021

