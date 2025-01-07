Amethi (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) Police on Tuesday said they are investigating a matter of 'namaaz' allegedly being offered at the gate of Guru Gorakhnath Railway Station here in Amethi district after a purported video on it surfaced online.

According to the police, the alleged incident took place on Monday evening.

SHO of Jayas police station Ravi Singh said he was aware of the matter and an investigation is underway.

Action will be taken against the guilty as per rules, he said.

