Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has revealed that after retiring from public life, he plans to immerse himself in India’s ancient spiritual texts and promote sustainable agriculture. Speaking at Sahkar Samvaad, a dialogue with women from cooperatives in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, Shah said, “I have decided that after retirement, I will dedicate the rest of my life to the Vedas, Upanishads, and natural farming.” He emphasised the harmful effects of chemical-based farming on human health, saying that natural methods not only prevent diseases but also increase productivity. Had Balasaheb Thackeray Been Alive, He Would Have Hugged PM Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor, Says Amit Shah.

Amit Shah Reveals Post-Retirement Plans

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "I have decided that after retirement, I will dedicate the rest of my life to studying the Vedas, Upanishads, and natural farming. Natural farming is a scientific experiment that offers many benefits..." pic.twitter.com/BQBC6DX4Ps — IANS (@ians_india) July 9, 2025

