In a shocking incident in Amroha, a drunken driver ran over a motorcycle rider, leaving two individuals seriously injured. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera, providing clear evidence of the reckless driving. The two injured bikers were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. Local residents, angered by the driver's actions, took matters into their own hands and severely beat the drunken driver before authorities arrived at the scene. The incident took place in the Mohalla Batwal area, under the jurisdiction of the Amroha Nagar Kotwali police station. Amroha: Jilted Lover Attempts To Strangulate Young Girl in Middle of the Road, People Rescue Her (Disturbing Video).

Drunken Driver Runs Over Biker, 2 Injured

