Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to X (formerly known as twitter) and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form a high level committee to probe the train accident that killed 14 people and injured over 50 passengers after two trains collided in Vizianagaram on Sunday, October 30. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy raised three questions on why the signalling, alert system and communication failed leading to the tragic accident. He urged PM Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to investigate all the lines across the country. "I sincerely request PM Modi to constitute a high level audit committee to thoroughly examine all these aspects, not just on this line but on all lines across the country, to ensure such devastating accidents do not recur in the future", Andhra Pradesh CM Reddy wrote on X. A running train jumped signal and collided with a stationary train on Howrah-Chennai Line in Vizianagaram yesterday. Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Orders Rescue, Relief Operations As Two Trains Collide in Vizianagaram.

Andhra Pradesh CM Urges PM To Form Panel:

The devastating train accident that occurred in Vijayanagaram district last night has caused me great pain. A running train collided with another stationed train, both of which were running in the same direction. This horrifying accident gives rise to certain obvious questions:… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 30, 2023

