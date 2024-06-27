Unknown miscreants vandalised the Delhi residence of Asaduddin Owaisi, MP from Hyderabad and leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), with black ink. Owaisi took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the video where security personnel can be seen cleaning the black ink off the nameplate and other things. Owaisi also questioned Amit Shah and Om Birla over the safety of the lawmakers. In his tweet, Owaisi stated: "Some 'unknown miscreants' vandalized my house with black ink today. I have now lost count of the number of times my Delhi residence has been targeted. When I asked @DelhiPolice officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness. @AmitShah this is happening under your oversight. @ombirlakota, please tell us if MPs’ safety will be guaranteed or not. To the two-bit goons who keep targeting my house: this does not scare me. Stop this Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour and be men enough to face me. Do not scurry away after throwing some ink or pelting a few stones." 'Jai Falasteen': Asaduddin Owaisi Mentions Palestine After Taking Oath as Member of 18th Lok Sabha, Shares Video.

Asaduddin Owaisi House Vandalised

Some “unknown miscreants” vandalised my house with black ink today. I have now lost count the number of times my Delhi residence has targeted. When I asked @DelhiPolice officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness. @AmitShah this is… pic.twitter.com/LmOuXu6W63 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 27, 2024

