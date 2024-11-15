A child riding a bicycle miraculously survived after being run over by a car in Madhya Pradesh's Betul. A video of the incident emerged, showing the child riding a bicycle outside his home on Wednesday afternoon, November 13, before the car ran over him. The video shows the rear wheel of the car passing over the child as he falls off his cycle. However, after the car runs over him, the boy stands up uninjured and takes a few steps before sitting down on the road again. Chhattisgarh Hit-and-Run: Child Killed After Car Runs Over Him While Playing Outside His House in Bilaspur; Horrific Video Surfaces.

Betul Accident Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)