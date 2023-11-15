In Khunti, Jharkhand, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with traditional accolades, including a "Sabai grass hat," shawl, a portrait of Birsa Munda, and a Gond painting. The felicitation took place as PM Modi visited Jharkhand on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda today, November 15, commemorating the tribal leader's legacy. Bhagwan Birsa Munda Birth Anniversary 2023: PM Narendra Modi Visits Birsa Munda Memorial Park and Museum in Ranchi, Pays Floral Tributes to Indian Tribal Icon (Watch Video).

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda Felicitates PM Narendra Modi

#WATCH | Khunti, Jharkhand: Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda felicitates Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a 'Sabai grass hat', shawl, a painting of freedom fighter Birsa Munda and a Gond painting. pic.twitter.com/V3iCWmtILK — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2023

