In a shocking incident that took place in Bihar, a polling agent was shot at in Nalanda. According to reports, the polling agent was shot for stopping a person from exercising bogus voting. Reportedly, the polling agent's condition is said to be critical. As per reports, the incident took place during Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav 2022. The polling agent was shot after he tried to stop bogus voting. He was allegedly shot by miscreants in Nalanda. Bihar Shocker: Man Practicing Witchcraft Sacrifices 7-Year-Old Son in Banka; Arrested.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)