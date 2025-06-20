Vehicular movement on the Kotdwara bridge in Bihar has been restricted. According to news agency ANI, vehicular movement on the Kotdwara bridge in Gaya Ji's Dobhi block was restricted after cracks were discovered on the flyover. The cracks were allegedly caused by heavy rainfall. A video showing cracks on the Kotdwara bridge in Bihar's Gaya Ji has also gone viral on social media. Morning Walk Turns Tragic: Speeding Car Mows Down 3 Women on Morning Walk in Bihar’s Motihari.

Vehicular Movement on Kotdwara Bridge in Gaya Ji Restricted

#WATCH | Gaya Ji, Bihar | Vehicular movement on the Kotdwara bridge in Dobhi block has been restricted after cracks were discovered, allegedly due to heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/kqDw5pD70O — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2025

