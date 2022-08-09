JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar to Tejashwi Yadav said "Let us forget what happened in 2017 and begin a new chapter". Earlier, Nitish Kumar, who went to Raj Bhavan alone, announced his resignation after coming out. He accused the BJP of "horse trading" and giving some party leaders lucrative offers to make them ministers.

