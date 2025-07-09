Panic gripped devotees at a Shiv temple in Bijnor’s Madi village after a massive 12-foot python slithered in during prayers on Tuesday, July 8. The incident occurred in the Heempur Deepa police station area, where the sight of the snake sparked chaos, drawing a crowd of villagers. The giant snake, believed to have come from the nearby jungle, stayed inside the temple for about an hour and a half, climbing walls and crawling on the floor as villagers recorded the tense moments on their phones. Upon receiving alerts, the forest department quickly arrived and spent around 30 minutes carefully capturing the python. Regional Forest Officer Mahesh Gautam confirmed the snake was unharmed and safely released back into the forest. Maharajganj: Chilling Video Shows Over 100 Snakes Inside Toilet Tank of a House in Uttar Pradesh.

Python Crawls Into Shiv Temple in Bijnor

