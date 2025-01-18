A student’s bike was stolen in broad daylight from the parking lot of Indian Coffee House in Jabalpur’s busy Sadar area on January 14. CCTV footage circulating on social media shows an unidentified man riding away with the bike, undeterred by the crowd. The thief’s face is clearly visible in the footage. The victim, Kushal Verma, a resident of Sheetla Mai, immediately reported the theft of his bike (MP 20 MK 5290) to Cantt Police Station. However, four days later, no FIR has been registered, and no progress has been made. Frustrated by the inaction, the MP Students’ Union (MPSU) plans to escalate the matter with the Superintendent of Police. They criticised the police’s negligence, warning it emboldens criminals in the city. Molestation Bid Caught on Camera in Jabalpur: Man Attacks, Forcibly Hugs Girl on Deserted Street, Disturbing Video Surfaces From MP.

Bike Theft Caught on Camera in Jabalpur

