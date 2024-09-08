In Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli, several BJP workers, led by party leader Surya Muni Tiwari, allegedly misbehaved with a vigilance team from the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation on September 6. The BJP workers accused the team of demanding bribes during routine checks and engaged in a scuffle at the vigilance office in Alinagar. During the altercation, the workers reportedly assaulted a constable from the power department, forced him into Tiwari's SUV, and took him to a local police station. They also staged a protest, demanding action against the vigilance team. A video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting the Chanduali Police to file a case against the BJP workers. Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav criticised the incident on X, accusing the workers of “kidnapping the police” and questioning law enforcement’s impartiality. An investigation into the incident is underway. Meerut Gang-Rape: Teenage Girl Abducted, Sexually Assaulted in Uttar Pradesh; Case Registered, Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice (Viewer Discretion Advised).

