In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, a bull entered a school during the mid-break and injured several children in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. According to news agency IANS, the bull caused panic and attacked students outside and inside the school premises. Soon after the bull attack took place, the injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. It is learned that the injured students were treated at a local hospital, with no serious injuries reported. Maharashtra Hit-and-Run: Bike Rider Killed, Pillion Injured After Collision With Unknown Vehicle in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Watch Video).

Bull Attacks Students in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maharashtra: In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a bull entered a school during the mid-break, injuring several children. The bull caused panic, attacking students both outside and inside the school premises. The injured are being treated at a local hospital, with no serious injuries… pic.twitter.com/l01ZkvY8Sf — IANS (@ians_india) January 1, 2025

