Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of PMPOSHAN scheme in government and government-aided schools for five more years. The approval was given by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA). For the five year period 2021-22 to 2025-26 the total financial outlay from the Central government will be Rs 54,061.73 crore and and Rs 31,733.17 crore from state governments and UT administrations.

#Cabinet approves the continuation of #PMPOSHAN scheme in Govt and Govt-aided schools for five more years with a financial outlay of ₹1.3 lakh crores#CabinetDecisions pic.twitter.com/S53kenAp9m — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)