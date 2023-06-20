On Monday, a vehicle tyre burst on Nashik Trimbakeshwar Road, killing at least two young people in a horrifying tragedy. According to reports, a Honda City sedan travelling at a fast speed from Trimbakeshwar to Nashik had its tyres abruptly rupture, flipping the car over. In the video footage captured in the CCTV camera of Hotel Sanskriti, the high-speeding car can be seen overturning and ramming into two two-wheelers coming from the other lane. Karnataka Road Accident: Car Tyre Bursts, Collides With Lorry in Koppal District; Six Killed (See Pics).

Car Tyre Burst in Maharashtra Video

