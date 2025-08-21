Recently, the Delhi High Court quashed the first information reports (FIRs) lodged by neighbours against each other over an altercation while they were walking their dogs. The Delhi High Court bench of Justice Arun Monga quashed the cases, subject to the condition that both parties pay INR 10,000 each to a dog shelter. The Delhi High Court further observed that this was truly a case that redefines "for the love of dogs", but keeping the FIR alive would rekindle hostility between the groups, while quashing the same would promote cordiality and bonhomie between the neighbours. As per the details of the case, the incident occurred on February 19 last year during a routine dog walk when an altercation broke out between the two groups, leading to cross-allegations and registration of FIRs. The decision came days after a Supreme Court bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan directed all municipal bodies across Delhi-NCR to capture stray dogs and move them to designated shelters. Supreme Court Stray Dog Relocation Order in Delhi-NCR: Amid Uproar, Larger SC Bench To Again Hear Stray Dogs Case Today.

The Case Truly Redefines 'For the Love of Dogs', the Delhi High Court Said

