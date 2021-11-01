Central Railway on Monday has issued guidelines regarding the issuance of daily tickets to Mumbai suburban train passengers. The Maharashtra government on October 31 permitted the Western and Central Railway to issue daily tickets to fully-vaccinated passengers who have completed 14 days. Central Railway on Maharashtra Government's order announced that fully-vaccinated passengers possessing Universal Travel pass may be issued any kind of tickets for travel in trains. Fully vaccinated and possessing Universal Travel Pass will be the only mandatory condition for issuance of any kind of tickets for travel in the trains.

Please note: Regarding issue of daily tickets to Mumbai suburban train passengers.👇@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/WzQxntw8im — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 1, 2021

