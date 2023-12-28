In response to the ongoing high rate of inflation, the Director General of Foreign Trade issued a directive on December 28, 2025, extending the exemption for tur and urad dal by one more year until March 31st, 2025. The directive came after the government recently decided to provide masur dal an additional year of import tariff remission till March 2025. Rather than ending on March 31, 2024, as previously announced, this exemption will now expire on March 31, 2025, having gone into effect on October 20, 2021. India Extends Policy to Import Refined Palm Oil at Lower Duty.

Centre Extends ‘Free’ Import Policy of Urad and Tur Dal for One Year

The government has extended the "Free" Import Policy of Urad and Tur dal for one year to March 31 2025. pic.twitter.com/lYwTjaIkw3 — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

