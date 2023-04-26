The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday declared three-day state mourning after the sudden demise of state transport minister Chandan Ram Das. Das passed away today after a prolonged illness. He was admitted to Bageshwar district hospital as his health deteriorated. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered condolences on the demise of Das. Chandan Ram Das Dies: Uttarakhand Transport Minister Passes Away After Prolonged Illness.

Three-Day State Mourning Declared:

Uttarakhand government declares three-day state mourning after the sudden demise of state transport minister Chandan Ram Das. pic.twitter.com/HNJfRgVeDf — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 26, 2023

Pushkar Singh Dhami Offers Condolences:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami condoles the demise of state transport minister Chandan Ram Das. pic.twitter.com/psmZpwysx7 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)