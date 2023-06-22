Heavy rains accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms lashed Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Thursday, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat. The mercury had been hovering above 40 degrees Celsius for several days. According to the IMD, the wet spell will likely continue for two more days. Amid this, rejoiced citizens took to Twitter to share the videos and photos of Chennai Rains. Delhi Rains Today Photos and Videos: Delhiites Wake Up to Light Rain, Pleasant Weather, Get Respite From Scorching Heat.

Chennai Rains Today:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain with lightning and thunderstorm across Chennai city. pic.twitter.com/AZhz4o44dA — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

Chennai Rains Today Photo:

Chennai Rains Today Video:

Look at this spell. Huge downpours lashing #Chennai city. Location : greater chennai corporation office#ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/B3CFfCzpq1 — Eastcoast Weatherman (@eastcoastrains) June 22, 2023

Chennai Rains:

