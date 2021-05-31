'China is Trying to Strengthen Its Infrastructure in Our Border Area With Tibet', Says Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur:

#WATCH | It's true that China is trying to strengthen its infrastructure in our border area that aligns with Tibet, we'll inform the Centre about it. They (China) have also begun some surveillance activities via road at a height higher than ours: Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur pic.twitter.com/Q6zJdoVUL4 — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2021

