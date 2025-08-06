In a shocking incident in Coimbatore, a man named Rajan from Ramachettipalayam died by suicide inside the Perur police station late on August 5. According to Commissioner Saravana Sunder, Rajan arrived at the station around 11:20 pm, alleging 25 people were following him. Police found no evidence and asked him to return the next day. While officers were momentarily distracted by a phone call, Rajan reportedly sneaked upstairs and hanged himself using his dhoti. He was discovered dead the next morning in the sub-inspector’s room. His family stated he was mentally unstable. CCTV shows Rajan arriving in the city around 11 pm. A judicial magistrate will conduct the investigation, and disciplinary action will be taken against officers for lapses in vigilance. Mumbai: IIT Bombay Student Dies by Suicide After Jumping From Hostel Terrace.

Man Dies by Suicide Inside Police Station

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Coimbatore Police Commissioner Saravana Sunder says, "Last night at around 11.20 pm, a man entered the police station claiming that 25 people were following him. The police searched for those following him but found no one. The police asked the man to come… pic.twitter.com/7FzgYwwqg3 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

