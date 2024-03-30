During a press conference in Delhi on Saturday, March 30, 2024, Congress leader Pawan Khera used the 'Washing Machine' analogy for their allegations that the cases against any person who joins the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) are quashed. In the press conference, Khera used a filthy looking t-shirt with terms such as ‘scam, corruption, and fraud’ written all over it. Next, his aide puts the t-shirt inside the machine and picks out another clean garment with ‘BJP’ written over it. The video of Congress’ ‘creative’ press conference is currently doing rounds on the internet. Congress Defectors Are ‘Washing Machine’ Beneficiaries, Says Jairam Ramesh.

Congress Uses 'Washing Machine' Analogy During Press Conference

#WATCH | Delhi: During a press conference, Congress leader Pawan Khera used the 'Washing Machine' analogy for their allegations that the cases against any person who joins the BJP, are squashed. pic.twitter.com/9ChOwFf9BH — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

