Over 75 lakh Doses Administered In A Day After Implementation of Revised Guidelines For COVID-19 Vaccination, Says Union health Ministry:

#LargestVaccineDrive 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃𝟏𝟗 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐇 More than 75 lakh doses administered so far, on day ONE of the implementation of "Revised Guidelines for Covid Vaccination". @PMOIndia @drharshvardhan @AshwiniKChoubey — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) June 21, 2021

