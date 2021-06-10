Aarogya Setu Denies Reports of CoWIN Platform Being Hacked:

Reports of #CoWIN platform being hacked, prima facie appear to be fake. Out of abundant precaution, emergency response team of @GoI_MeitY is investigating the matter. Data speculated to have been leaked such as geo-location of beneficiaries, is not even collected on Co-WIN. — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) June 10, 2021

All data on #CoWIN is stored in a secure digital environment and is not shared with anyone outside of it. @MoHFW_INDIA @PIB_India #Unite2FightCorona #IndiaFightsCorona — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) June 10, 2021

