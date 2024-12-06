In a startling development, currency notes were found during an anti-sabotage check in the Rajya Sabha chamber on December 5. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the house of the discovery today, December 6, stating, "Apparently, a wad of currency notes was recovered by the security officials from seat number 222 which is presently allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, elected from the state of Telangana." The discovery prompted an investigation, with Dhankhar assuring the house that the matter was being looked into. Singhvi, however, denied any knowledge of the incident, stating he was unaware and that he carries only an INR 500 note when attending sessions. The opposition voiced concerns over the transparency of the investigation and the propriety of naming a member publicly without conclusive evidence. The issue sparked heated debate among members, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defending the Chairman's disclosure of the seat number and questioning objections to naming the member involved. Rijiju emphasised that such checks were routine and necessary for security while pointing out the impracticality of carrying cash in the era of digital transactions. Parliament Winter Session 2024: Committee on Welfare of SCs, STs To Present Reports About Implementation of Reservation Policy.

'Currency Notes Found in Abhishek Manu Singhvi's Seat During Rajya Sabha Check', Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar says, "I here by inform the members that during the routine anti-sabotage check of the chamber after the adjournment of the House yesterday. Apparently, a wad of currency notes was recovered by the security officials from seat number… pic.twitter.com/42GMz5CbL7 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2024

Abhishek Manu Singhvi Denies Knowledge of Currency Notes Found in Rajya Sabha

Never heard of it till now. I carry one Rs 500 note when I go to Rajya Sabha. I heard about this for the first time. I reached the House at 12:57 PM and the house rose at 1 PM, then I sat in the canteen till 1:30 PM and then I left the parliament: Congress MP and advocate… https://t.co/XISu0YQm0Z pic.twitter.com/ug3LaxWgSf — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2024

Kiren Rijiju Defends Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's Disclosure of Name

#WATCH | Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says "...As per the routine protocol, the anti-sabotage team checked the seats just to wind up the proceedings and the house. During that procedure, the note was found and the seat numbers were deciphered and the members also… pic.twitter.com/Ne46xLLGzo — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)