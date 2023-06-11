BJP leader and Abdasa MLA Pradhyumansinh Jadeja performed a Pooja-Archana ceremony at Jakhau beach with the aim of calming the Biparjoy cyclone. By seeking divine blessings and intervention, Jadeja hoped to bring about a calming effect and prevent the damage caused by the cyclone in the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday said the very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy is very likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours but may not hit Gujarat as per the current forecast. Cyclone Biparjoy: VSCS Typhoon Over Arabian Sea Likely To Intensify Into ‘Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm’, Says IMD.

Pradhyumansinh Jadeja Spotted Praying at Jakhau

