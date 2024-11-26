Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin convened a review meeting with senior officials to assess preparedness as heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected due to Cyclone Fengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and is likely to evolve into Cyclone Fengal by Wednesday. It is projected to move north-northwestwards toward the Tamil Nadu coast over the next two days, prompting precautionary measures across the region. Cyclone Fengal: IMD Says Cyclonic Storm Brewing in Bay of Bengal, Moving Towards Tamil Nadu; Check Weather Forecast for November 26-27 (Watch Video).

CM MK Stalin Holds High-Level Meeting Over Precautionary Measures

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin conducts a review meeting with higher officials over precautionary measures in the wake of heavy rainfall warning. (Video: Tamil Nadu DIPR) pic.twitter.com/dADPjaxv46 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2024

