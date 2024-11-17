In Gujarat’s Mehsana, 43-year-old Brijesh Suthar, presumed dead and cremated by his family, shocked everyone by walking into his own prayer meeting. Suthar, who had been missing since October 27, was mistakenly identified by his family after police found an unidentified body near Sabarmati Bridge on November 10. Believing the body to be his, they conducted his cremation and organised a prayer meet. The incident has left his family, friends, and police baffled. Authorities are now investigating the misidentified body cremated as Suthar’s. Bihar: Declared Dead, Man ‘Comes Back’ to Life 30 Minutes Later at Hospital (Watch Video).

Man Walks Into His Own Prayer Meet Days After Cremation

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)