An ugly brawl broke out at Delhi's Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in the national capital recently. According to reports, an altercation erupted between family members of patients and hospital security at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in Delhi's Ashok Vihar. In the viral clip, both sides can be seen hurling chairs, helmets, fire extinguishers, and even shoes and slippers at each other. "It is being said that this clash happened between the family members and the guards. The video has been sent by a senior doctor," a user on X (formerly Twitter) said. While the clash occurred between the family members of the patients and the hospital's guards, the reason for the brawl is not known as yet. Delhi Shocker: Mother Strangulates 5-Year-Old Daughter in Ashok Vihar After Rejection by Boyfriend.

Ugly Brawl Breaks Out at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital

दीप चंद बंधु अस्पताल में हंगामा, खूब चली कुर्सी, चप्पल। बताया जा रहा है परिजनों और गार्ड के बीच यह झड़प हुई है। वीडियो एक सीनियर डॉक्टर ने भेजी है। pic.twitter.com/uHUCUoQwX3 — Anurag Jain LL.B. (@mediaanurag) December 16, 2024

