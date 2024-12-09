Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its second list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on Monday, December 9. The party shared the list on X, with the slogan "Phir Layenge Kejriwal 🔥," wishing the candidates all the best. The party has fielded Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from the Jangpura constituency, while Avadh Ojha has been nominated from Patparganj. With 70 constituencies at stake, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce the dates for the upcoming assembly elections. It is to be noted that the tenure of the current Delhi Assembly is set to end on February 15, 2025. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Brand Arvind Kejriwal Faces Toughest Test As BJP Looks To Break 25-Year Jinx.

AAP Releases 2nd List of Candidates for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

Phir Layenge Kejriwal🔥 Second List of candidates for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 is here! All the best to all the candidates ✌️🏻 pic.twitter.com/g0pymzlIaG — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 9, 2024

