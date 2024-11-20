In a bid to combat the escalating air pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday, November 20, announced its plans to implement a work-from-home policy for government employees. Taking to X, Delhi Environment Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai said, "To reduce pollution, Delhi government decided to work from home in government offices. 50% employees will work from home." He also mentioned that a meeting with officials would take place in the Secretariat at 1 pm to discuss the policy’s implementation. The decision comes as air pollution in Delhi reached alarming levels, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to 422, classified as "severe." Delhi Air Pollution: AAP Leader Gopal Rai Seeks Centre’s Nod for Artificial Rain, Says PM Narendra Modi’s Moral Responsibility To Intervene.

Delhi Government to Implement Work-From-Home Policy

प्रदुषण कम करने के लिए दिल्ली सरकार ने सरकारी दफ़्तरो में वर्क फ्रॉम होम का लिया निर्णय 50% कर्मचारी करेंगे घर से काम इसके इम्पलिमेंटेशन के लिए सचिवालय में आज दोपहर 1 बजे अधिकारियों के साथ होगी बैठक — Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) November 20, 2024

