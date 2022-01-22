The Patiala House Court's Session Court rejects the anticipatory bail petition of accused Vishal Sudhirkumar Jha in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app matter. "Allegations are grave in nature as it is a direct onslaught upon the dignity and modesty of the women of a particular community," said the court while passing the order.

