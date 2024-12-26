A major road accident occurred near the Sardar Patel Marg (SPM) crossing in Chanakyapuri, Delhi, when two cars collided on Wednesday morning. The impact of the crash left several people injured, prompting an immediate response from emergency services. Eyewitnesses reported that one of the vehicles was allegedly speeding, leading to the collision. Video footage of the accident, now circulating online, shows the mangled cars. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. ‘Hume Chai Pila Do’: Car Flips 8 Times on Highway in Rajasthan’s Nagaur, Passengers Escape Unhurt; Ask For ‘Tea’ After Accident; Video Surfaces.

Delhi Car Accident

VIDEO | Delhi: Collision occurred between two cars near SPM crossing under Chanakyapuri Police Station limits earlier today. More details are awaited. (Full video available from PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/LI9VHcVhzf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 26, 2024

